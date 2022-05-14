Bengaluru Buzz: Extreme weather changes | Deadline to apply for loudspeaker use … and more

City records second-coldest day in May in past 50 years

Thursday, May 12th, was the second-coldest day recorded in May in Bengaluru in the last 50 years. On The maximum temperature on the day was 23°C, way lesser than the normal of 34°C. The minimum temperature was 19.5°C.

The coldest day in May in the last 50 years was on May 14th, 1972, when the maximum temperature stood at 22.2°C.

A senior IMD official attributed the weather change to Cyclone Asani, adding that temperatures would rise again after May 14th.

Source: Deccan Herald

Hailstorm, heavy rainfall

On Sunday, southern and eastern parts of the city, including Koramangala, Bommanahalli and KR Puram, recorded a hailstorm. Many areas suffered heavy rainfall and strong winds. Traffic disruptions and waterlogging affected the ongoing pothole-filling works in Chickpet, Cottonpet and Majestic. Potholes and waterlogging also resulted in many accidents. Besides, tree branches knocked out power lines and even damaged the canopy of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in HSR Layout.

Tushar Giri Nath, the new BBMP Chief Commissioner, said that monsoon preparedness, preventing Covid spread, and enhancement of infrastructure were his top priorities. The BBMP seems to have not succeeded in its plan of fixing the problem of flooding. Most lakes are already full, and the stormwater drain (SWD) network is either incomplete or encroached upon. According to BBMP, the city cannot handle more than 70 mm per hour of rainfall.

Meanwhile, residents of Rainbow Drive Layout along Sarjapur Road, which has more than 35 houses, have complained to Mahadevapura MLA Arvind Limbavali about the constant flooding in their area. On May 5th, the residents were reportedly stranded for more than 20 hours, without any support or medical help. The Rainbow Drive entrance along Sarjapura Main Road is a low-lying area, so the stormwater drain on the road must be lowered and/or an additional outlet should be provided urgently, residents requested.

Source: Deccan Herald, The New Indian Express, Indian Express

Bengaluru still contributes to majority of COVID cases in State

On Tuesday, Bengaluru Urban district reported 121 new Covid cases out of 129 in the State, according the State Health Department’s bulletin. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 0.95%, with zero deaths.

The BBMP’s bulletin of May 9th reported that the city had eight containment zones, all of which were in apartment complexes.

Source: Deccan Herald

Permission mandatory for loudspeaker use

Anyone wanting to use loudspeakers should seek permission from the jurisdictional ACP (assistant commissioner of police) by May 25th. Those who don’t, will have to remove the loudspeakers or face action from the police.

On Tuesday, the state government gave a 15-day deadline to apply for permission to use loudspeakers or to remove them. The government decision came after the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ drive by Hindu right-wing groups to counter the relaying of Azaan through loudspeakers.

Use of loudspeakers in any institution needs permission from the police. Pic Credit: MMXVI/Wikimedia Commons

Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said that Rule 5(2) of the NPRC (Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control)) Rules, 2000, bars the use of loudspeakers, public address systems or any sound-producing instrument at night, except in closed premises. He directed that committees should be formed to decide on the applications seeking permission for use of loudspeakers.

Source: Deccan Herald, Indian Express

BESCOM takes up maintenance of 4,802 transformers

BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company) has taken up the maintenance of 4,802 transformers in its jurisdiction, after the Energy Department launched a transformer maintenance campaign on May 5th. Of the 4,802 transformers, 1,719 are in Bengaluru Urban district.

Six hundred electricity poles, that broke during the pre-monsoon showers this month, have also been repaired. The campaign will go on till May 20th.

Source: The Hindu

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

