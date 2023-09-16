Bengaluru Buzz: BWSSB on city’s Cauvery share| Pvt transport operators vs state … and more

BWSSB: Set aside city’s share of Cauvery waters

The level in the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir has come down due to low rainfall this year. However, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairperson N Jayaram, on September 8th, wrote to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) requesting to keep aside the city’s share of water in Kabini and KRS reservoirs. The sharing was asked to be done on a ‘priority’ basis reserve’.

BWSSB, which supplies Cauvery water to almost 70-80% of the 1.3 crore population in various phases, sources the required Cauvery water from Shiva anicut in Malavalli taluk of Mandya downstream of KRS and Kabini. But the board can pump it only if Shiva anicut gets an inflow of 700 cusecs per day. The state is at a disadvantage due to the absence of a distress formula for sharing the waters during rain-deficit years. Many experts said the stakeholders must appeal to the Supreme Court at the earliest.

Private transport operators vs state operators

Private transport operators said, on September 13th, that many of their demands have not found any mention in the ‘Proceedings on Demands Given by Protesters’ recently released by the state transport and road safety department.

The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association said that many of their requests, such as banning ‘illegal’ delivery services and the appointment of a suggested advocate to fight the case against aggregator apps, have not been listed. However, the Federation, representing 36 auto, taxi and private bus unions withdrew the transport strike on September 11th, after Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy assured that its demands would be met.

Out of 30 demands, the Minister said he has agreed to fulfill 27, except those related to the ‘Shakti’ scheme, monthly grants to auto drivers and exemption of life tax on vehicles costing between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Ganesh Chaturthi preparations

In the festive season before Ganesha Chaturthi, almost 3,000 small committees under the Bengaluru Mahanagara Ganesha Utsava Samithi (BMGUS) are getting ready. This year’s theme for Ganesha pandals is ‘Vishwa Shantigagi Hindu Dharma’ (Hinduism for world peace).

The pandals will have posters showing the history, principles and messages about Hinduism and cultural programmes organised around it. There will be speakers with in-depth knowledge.

Representative image. Ganesh Chaturthi artist in Goa. Pic: Wikipedia/Nijgoykar

Vinayak Chaturthi this year will be held on September 18th, and banks will remain closed.

Fighting cyber crimes

The Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda launched ‘Cyber tip a day keeps the fraudsters away’ on September 12th, an online campaign to create awareness. The police will share one useful tip every day on its social media account.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the police need to be proactive to prevent the rise of cybercrime cases. He inaugurated a one-day conference of Director Generals of Police (DGPs) of southern states and senior officials from central police organisations.

He added that cyber crimes harm individuals and threaten national security, leading to financial losses, damaged reputations and endangered lives. It is important to use advanced forensic tools to investigate cyber crimes and get the digital evidence needed for prosecutions.

Action to clear encroachments

On September 13th, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath drafted an action plan with civic officials to clear encroachments on rajakaluves. Earlier, the High Court had asked officials to ensure that the drains and lakes become free of encroachments.

The rajakaluve system links all the city’s lakes. Hence, if one lake overflows, the rajakaluve would automatically re-route the excess water to another. The Zonal Executive Engineers (EEs) have also been directed to clear encroachments following the tahsildar’s notices issued to encroachers. The EEs have been told to identify new encroachments in the next 10 days.

