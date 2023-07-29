Bengaluru Buzz: Building Brand Bengaluru | Rise in conjunctivitis, dengue … and more

Building Brand Bengaluru

The ‘Brand Bengaluru’ project spurred the state government to sign an agreement with Canada-based World Design Organisation (WDO) for suggestions to the BBMP to build the city. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said that 200 engineers from the WDO will study and give suggestions on infrastructure, including roads, flyovers, footpaths, junctions, and more.

D K Shivakumar had earlier launched a ‘Brand Bengaluru’ campaign and an online portal to invite suggestions by the public on the city’s development.

He received 70,000 suggestions from the public, experts, and schoolchildren. Students from 17 schools in a special function spoke about the importance of using the Metro, its impact on the environment and vehicular traffic and how Bengaluru, from being a garden city became garbage city, due to poor solid waste management and peoples’ attitude.

Source: The Hindu, The New Indian Express

Vibrant Bengaluru

BBMP’s special commissioner (finance) and nodal officer of ‘Vibrant Bengaluru’, Jayaram Raipura, formed an eight-member committee to suggest ideas for using the empty spaces beneath flyovers to promote cultural heritage.

Vibrant Bengaluru, which is part of the Brand Bengaluru campaign, will involve projects such as beautification of empty corners along roads, painting the walls of the city to showcase its culture and tradition and constructing amphitheatres to conduct cultural festivals.

Bengaluru is the first Indian city to become part of the World Cities Culture Forum (WCFF) a global network of cities, sharing research and intelligence, and exploring the role of culture for the future. Bengaluru’s entry into WCCF follows several discussions that have been happening for over a year. Unboxing Bangalore, a participative project to create a new narrative through multimedia properties, has been representing the city and leading the discussions.

Source: Indian Express, The Hindu

Need for helpdesks

The application process of the Gruha Lakshmi scheme is said to get easier as the BBMP is setting up a helpdesk in every ward. Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath appointed a nodal officer to ensure that BBMP works in coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, helping every eligible beneficiary in the BBMP limits to apply. There would be dedicated staff to help in the registration process. Training will also be done to help beneficiaries and there will be a focus on adequate advertisements.

Meanwhile, the city is struggling with pothole-ridden roads, especially in BDA-developed layouts, which may be particularly bad due to the absence of a grievance redressal. For example, Vajarahalli Main Road, asphalted just a couple of months ago, is deteriorating due to potholes.

Source: Deccan Herald

Rise in conjunctivitis, dengue cases

Conjunctivitis is rising steeply over the past three to four weeks, as doctors record more severe and higher number of cases this season. These are viral infections largely caused by adenovirus, and are probably multiplying due to viral mutation.

There were about 2,065 dengue cases in the city this year. According to the BBMP, 825 dengue cases were reported till July 19th, with 689 cases in June alone. Almost 8 to 10 cases of dengue and 1 to 2 cases of malaria are being reported everyday.

Aedes Aegypti, the primary transmitter of dengue. Pic: Wikimedia Commons

The current rise in dengue cases is due to incessant rainfall, say sources. To minimise the risk of dengue and malaria, mosquito breeding sites should be eliminated. Collection of water in pots, tyres or coconut shells should be prevented.

Meanwhile, the AI & Robotics Technology Park (ARTPARK) at IISc is involved in the development of an app for BBMP to collect accurate disease data from all hospitals. Currently, just 400 out of 1,000 private hospitals in the BBMP limits are recording disease data in the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Hence, even for diseases such as dengue, there is sparse data.

Source: Indian Express, Deccan Herald

Quality Council of India expands

Quality Council of India (QCI) launched the autonomous bodies, National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) in the city.

QCI extended the communication channels to ease collaboration with government departments and state organisations. It is the first time that QCI has set up an office of NABL and NABH to benefit regional stakeholders.

Indian Express

K R Pura-Baiyappanahalli Metro line’s trial run

On July 26th, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) conducted the first trial run between the K R Pura and Baiyappanahalli metro stations, at a slow speed of 15 kmph. Various parameters and alignments between the coach and the viaducts’ walkway were checked. The trial run on the Kengeri-Challaghatta section may happen in another three days.

On March 25th, the 13.71 km metro line between KR Pura to Whitefield, with 12 stations, had been inaugurated. About 27,000 passengers are using the new KR Pura to Whitefield metro line. It is expected to shoot up after the BMRCL opens the entire 15.5 km metro line. Kengeri to Challaghatta on Mysuru Road will soon be operational on the Mysuru Road to Challaghatta line.

Source: The Hindu

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]

