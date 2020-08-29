Bengaluru Buzz: COVID contact tracing improves | Metro trial run to Anjanapura | Colleges to open in Oct…and more

7.7 contacts traced for every COVID patient

In the last one week, BBMP has stepped up contact tracing efforts. On average, 7.7 contacts were traced for every person who has tested positive. The BBMP COVID-19 War Room’s analysis shows that, over the past week, the highest number of contacts were traced in Bommanahalli zone – 14.2 contacts for every positive case; and the least in Yelahanka zone – 5.7.

Advertisement

South Zone is carrying out the highest number of tests. Between August 1 and 25, 76,957 tests have been conducted here – that is, an average of 3,078 tests per day. However, staffers complain that public engagement is low and that testing is irregular across wards, mainly because residents are way of hospitalisation.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru reported its biggest daily count of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 3,357 cases and 59 deaths. Bengaluru Urban is the district with the highest number of total positive cases – 1.18 lakh. The city has so far seen 1,845 COVID deaths, and currently has 15,723 containment zones.

A four-storey hospital on Broadway Road was inaugurated in the wake of COVID, four years after the BBMP constructed it. The 130-bed Charaka super-speciality hospital will be managed by the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Research Centre.

Source: The Hindu | Deccan Herald | Bangalore Mirror | The Times of India | Indian Express

Private hospitals demand COVID treatment dues from govt

Private hospitals are worried that the government would not reimburse them for the treatment of COVID patients under the government quota. Some private hospital doctors claimed that when they raised queries, government officials said they would be booked under the Disaster Management Act. Some hospitals confirmed getting the first tranche on reimbursement – a Rajajinagar hospital got Rs 1.5 lakh out of the Rs 40 lakh bill it had claimed.

The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association called an executive committee meeting to discuss the issue as most hospitals have been struggling to pay staff salaries.

Source: The Times of India

Colleges to reopen in October

Karnataka government has announced that degree colleges would open on October 1. The academic year, however, will commence from September 1 through online classes. Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said that the government was awaiting Centre’s guidelines on the resumption of offline classes.

Meanwhile, the government released the Shikshaka Mitra mobile application, that will mainly help teachers avail services such as submitting transfer applications. Currently, teachers have to visit Education Department offices to raise service-related requests.

Source: The Hindu | Indian Express | The Hans India

Metro begins trial run between Yelechenahalli and Anjanapura

BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has started a trial run on the extended Green Line from Yelechenahalli to Anjanapura, and will continue this for a month. The train’s speed will be low initially, but will be increased gradually. People living on either side of Kanakapura Road will be able to use Metro from November 1, Karnataka Rajyotsava Day.

Officials said they were awaiting Unlock 4.0 guidelines from the Centre from September 1, which might permit resumption of Metro operations. They have also drawn up a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for restarting the service.

Meanwhile, BMRCL said its operational revenue had increased by 6.16% in 2019-20 compared to the previous financial year – the farebox revenue increased to Rs 376 crore from Rs 355 crore. However, BMRCL’s net cash loss increased to Rs 54 crore, from Rs 29 crore the previous year.

Source: The Hindu | Deccan Herald | Indian Express

KSRTC turns old bus into toilet complex

The state-run KSRTC (Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation) unveiled Sthree Toilet – a scrap bus that had been converted into a toilet complex – at the Majestic bus stand. The Rs 12-lakh project was funded by the BIAL (Bengaluru International Airport Limited) as a CSR initiative. Sthree Toilet comprises three Indian and two western toilets, sanitary napkin machines and an incinerator. It uses solar power, and has solar sensor lights, hand-washing facility, a baby feeding place and a baby diaper changing cabin.

Source: Deccan Herald

Survey: BIAL passengers find air travel safe during COVID

A survey by the BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) among its passengers found that the initial negative perception about air travel due to COVID-19 had reduced significantly. Of the 6,098 survey respondents, 80% were convinced that air travel was the safest mode of transport and that airports were safer than other locations. The survey was conducted over five phases between April and July.

Over this period, the acceptance of contactless processing improved from 62% to 100%, while comfort with using the Arogya Setu e-pass improved from 49% to 86%, said a BIAL spokesman.

Source: Deccan Herald | Indian Express

[Compiled by Revathi Siva Kumar]