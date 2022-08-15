Bus hatti nodi: How to get to Lalbagh with BMTC buses this Independence Day!

15th August 2022 is our 75th Independence Day as well as the 25th Anniversary of BMTC. In light of this, BMTC has announced that all buses, including Vajra (AC) and Vayu Vajra (Airport Service), will be free.

Recently, some of us passionate bus lovers came together as “Friends of BMTC”, with the aim to create more awareness about bus services in our city. We noticed that many in our city shy away from using the bus due to a lack of information. Many want to use the bus instead of their car, but find it difficult to figure out which bus to take and how to use the metro and bus together to save time.

That’s how the idea of a live Telegram channel came about and as of today, we have nearly 1200 Bengaluru citizens on the group, discussing bus routes and posting live status. Many took the bus for the first time, which gives us much happiness!

Happy Independence Day!

It’s a great opportunity to use the bus today and to visit Lalbagh and see the special flower arrangements. (If you do, please take photos and share them with the hashtag #bushattinodi.)

We hope that the free travel day on August 15th will bring many first-timers to the bus. We would be more than happy to help to make your first trip on the bus smooth. You can join our Telegram channel (bit.ly/friendsofbmtc) or tag us on Twitter @FriendsOfBMTC.

This explainer shares details of the BMTC routes you can take from whichever part of Bengaluru you reside in, to visit Lalbagh gardens!

How to reach Lalbagh by bus

Lalbagh Botanical Garden is situated about 5 kms from the city centre. It is one of the largest lung spaces in Bengaluru. Conceptualised during the rule of Hyder Ali, who wanted to develop a rose garden in his summer capital of Bengaluru, today, Lalbagh is the pride of Bengaluru.

The park holds flower shows in the glass house during Independence day and Republic day. Apart from this, the other major attractions are the lake, floral clock (by HMT), fountains, fossil tree, rose garden, a million-year-old hillock with Kempegowda tower, and the well-laid lawns and trees that surround the place.

The garden is marked by four entrances, known by the popular names of West Gate, MTR gate (Named after the MTR hotel located about 50 mtrs from the gate), Double road gate (that also provides the parking area for the visitors) and Sudhama Nagar gate (also provides a parking area for visitors but one of the gates with least footfall).

The lake is located close to Lalbagh’s west gate, while the floral clock is located close to the MTR gate. The hillock is situated close to the Double Road gate. The glass house is at close walking distance from the Double Road gate and Sudhama Nagar gate and is farthest from the west gate.

From Majestic/Kempegowda Bus Stand

2, 12, 18, 25A, 25B, 25E, 215H to Lalbagh Main Gate and West Gate.

356M, 365P, 360K, 356K to Lalbagh Main Gate and Lalbagh Double Road Gate via Maharani College, KR Circle, Corporation, Poornima Talkies.

171G and all buses between 340 & 372 to Shantinagar Bus Stand from Majestic via Maharani College, KR Circle, Corporation, Double Road. Lalbagh Double Road Gate is 5 mins walk from there.

From Shivajinagar

32, 32E, 34-37 series buses to Lalbagh Main Gate & West Gate via Indian Express, Cubbon park, Museum road, Richmond circle, Shantinagar.

13 series to Lalbagh Sudhama Nagar Gate via Indian Express, Cubbon park, Museum road, Richmond Circle, Shantinagar, Wilson Garden.

From KR Market

All buses between 340 & 372 leaving KR Market (Except 369 series) to Lalbagh Main Gate and Double Road Gate via Minerva Circle.

From Kempegowda International Airport

KIA-5, KIA-12 to Lalbagh Double Road Gate via Hebbal, Mehkri Circle, Palace Guttahalli, Cubbon Park, Museum Road, Richmond Circle, Shantinagar Bus Stand.

KIA-7, KIA-14 to Shantinagar Bus Stand via Hebbal, Mehkri Circle, Palace Guttahalli, Cubbon Park, Museum Road, Richmond Circle, Shantinagar Bus Stand. Lalbagh Double Road Gate is 5 mins walk from there.

From other arterial roads of Bengaluru

(A) Old Airport Road (Varthur, Gunjur, Kundalahalli, AECS, ITPL, Whitefield, HAL, Domlur areas)

323-339 series buses bound to KR Market or Majestic. Changeover at Richmond Circle Signal or Corporation to Lalbagh

(B) Sarjapura Road (Sarjapura, Dommasandra, Carmelaram, Kaikondarahalli, Iblur, Agara, Koramangala Last Bus Stand, Koramangala Water Tank, St. John’s, Dairy Circle)

342A or any 342 series bound to KR Market till Lalbagh Main Gate or Double Road Gate.

(C) Hosur Road (Attibele, Bommasandra, Chandapura, Electronic City, Singasandra, Bommanahalli, Silk Board, Madivala, St. John’s, Dairy Circle)

Any KR Market bound bus between 343 & 360 or 356K, 356M, 360K bound to Majestic till Lalbagh Main Gate or Double Road Gate.

(D) Bannerghatta Road (Jigani, Bannerghatta, Kalena Agrahara, Gottigere, Hulimavu, Arekere, Bilekahalli, Jayadeva, Gurappanapalya, Dairy Circle)

366 series bound to KR Market or 365P bound to Majestic till Lalbagh Main gate or Double Road Gate

(E) Kanakapura Road (Harohalli, Somanahalli, Kaggalipura, Raghuvanahalli, Konanakunte Cross, Anjanapura, Avalahalli, Yelachenahalli, Jaraganahalli)

Any KR Market or Majestic bound bus on 211-217 series to Banashankari, change over to 12 to Lalbagh West Gate or 13 to Lalbagh Sudhama Nagar Gate

Any KR Market or Majestic bound bus to the nearest metro station (Silk Institute, Vajarahalli, Doddakallasandra, Talaghattapura Konanakunte Cross) and metro from there to Lalbagh (stops at West Gate)

(F) Mysuru Road (Kengeri, Jnanabharati, Nayandahalli, Satellite Bus Stand, Sirsi Circle)

G6 to Shantinagar and 5 min walk till Lalbagh Double Road Gate.

501A, 510A to Banashankari – 12 to Lalbagh West Gate or 13 to Lalbagh Sudhama Nagar Gate. Metro available to Lalbagh West gate

Bidadi, Hejjala, Kumbalagodu, Ramohalli, Kengeri – any KR Market bus till KR Market and metro from there to Lalbagh(stops at West Gate)

(G) Magadi Road (Dasarahalli, KHB Colony, Kamakshipalya, Sumanahalli, Kottigepalya, Sunkadakatte, Herohalli/Andrahalli, Anjananagara, Byadarahalli, Gollarahatti, Janapriya, Tavarekere, Magadi)

242B/G7 or 240-245 series or 265A to Majestic and change over to point number 1 above.

Any KR Market bound bus between 240 & 249 series to KR Market and metro from there to Lalbagh(stops at West Gate)

(H) Tumkur Road (Nelamangala, Makali, Jindal, Chikka Banavara, Hesaraghatta, Peenya 2nd Stage, Jalahalli Cross, Laggere, Goreguntepalya, Yeshvantapur, Malleshwaram)

Any KR Market bound bus between 250 and 265 (Except 251C) to KR Circle and shifting over to buses from Majestic as per point number 1.

Bus to nearest metro station (Nagasandra, Jalahalli Cross, Dasarahalli, Peenya Industry, Peenya, Goraguntepalya, Yeshwanthpur) and green line metro to Lalbagh (stops at West Gate)

(I) Bellary Road / Kempegowda International Airport Road

(I/a) Doddaballapura side (Yelahanka, Rajanakunte and towards Doddaballapura) –

280-289 series buses bound to KR Market till KR Circle, change over to buses coming from Majestic according to point number 1 above.

(I/b) Devanahalli and Airport Road –

297 to 299 series buses bound to KR Market till KR Circle, change over to buses coming from Majestic according to point 1 above.

(I/c) Common for the above two (Hebbal, CBI, Ganganagar, Mekhri circle, Palace Guttahalli) –

KIA-5 / KIA-12 to Lalbagh Double Road Gate.

KIA-7 / KIA-14 to Shantinagar Bus Stand and 5 min walk from there to Double Road Gate.

Note: The passengers from the above road can catch any Majestic bus till Mantri Mall and then take the metro from there to Lalbagh (stops at West Gate)

(J) Nagavara (Thanisandra, Hegdenagar, Nagavara)

Any KR Market / Majestic / Shivajinagar bus in 290 or 291 or G10 series to Indian Express and change over to buses coming from Shivajinagar according to point number 2 above.

(K) Hennur Road (Bagalur, Hennur, Kannur, Byrathi Bande, Lingarajapuram)

Any KR Market / Majestic / Shivajinagar bus between 293 to 296 or G11 series to Indian Express and change over to buses coming from Shivajinagar according to point number 2 above.

Note: People from Tannery road, Frazer Town, and Coles Park can use both J & K above.

Both J & K can use KR Market bound till KR Circle And switch over to buses coming from Majestic according to point number 1 above.

(L) Old Madras Road (Hosakote, Mandur, Budigere, TC Palya Cross, KR Puram, ITI Gate, Tin Factory)

Any KR Market / Majestic bound bus on 303, 307, 308, 310, 311 to 313, 315 to 318 till Richmond Circle Signal and switch over to buses coming from Shivajinagar according to point number 2 above.

(M) Whitefield region off Old Madras Road (Hope Farm, Kadugodi, Mahadevapura, Garudacharpalya, B.Channasandra)

304, 305, 306, 319 series bound to KR Market or Majestic to Richmond Circle signal and change over buses coming from Shivajinagar according to point number 2 above.

Note: Alternatively, both the routes can be used to change at Swami Vivekananda Road metro and use the metro and change over to Green Line at Majestic to Lalbagh(stops at West Gate)

People from Tin factory, Baiyappanhalli, NGEF, and Halasuru can use either L & M or the metro (Swami Vivekananda Road, Indiranagar, Halasuru, Trinity) and change over to Green Line at Majestic to Lalbagh (stops at West Gate)

Other route connectors to Lalbagh

(a) Lalbagh West Gate

12 from Banashankari – Jayanagar 6th Block – South End Circle – To Majestic

25A from BTM Bus Stand – Udupi Garden – Jayadeva – East End – 4th Block Jayanagar – Ashoka Pillar- To Majestic

215H from Jambusavari Dinne – Kothnur Dinne – Puttenahalli – JP Nagar 15th cross – Marenahalli – Jayanagar 4th Block – South End Circle – To Majestic

(b) Lalbagh Sudhama Nagar Gate

13 series from Banashankari – Jayanagar 4th Block – Ashoka Pillar – to Shivajinagar

(c) Shantinagar(5 min walk till Lalbagh Double Road Gate)

171G from Koramangala – Sony World – Koramangala TTMC – Jyoti Nivas – Forum(Adugodi Side) – Adugodi to Shantinagar and walk down to Lalbagh

Outer Ring Road connectors to Lalbagh (500/501 series)

a) Marathahalli to Sarjapura Road

Change over from 500/501 to buses coming from Sarjapura road at Ibblur or Agara according to point B in the Arterial Roads section to Lalbagh Main Gate.

b) Sarjapura to Hosur Road

Depending on proximity, the changeover to buses coming from Sarjapura at Ibblur or Agara according to point B in the Arterial Roads section to Lalbagh Main Gate or buses coming from Hosur Road at Silk board (walk over to Madiwala), according to point C in Arterial Roads Section to Lalbagh Main Gate.

c) Silk board to Jayadeva side

25A is directly available from BTM to Jayadeva towards Lalbagh West Gate

d) Jayadeva to Banashankari

East end – 25A to Lalbagh West Gate

Jayanagar 5th block – 2/215H to Lalbagh West Gate

Banashankari 12/13/metro to Lalbagh West Gate

(e) Banashankari to Nayandahalli

410FA / 501 series / MF12

Changeover at Banashankari to 12 to Lalbagh West Gate or 13 to Lalbagh Sudhama Nagar Gate or metro to Lalbagh

(f) Nayandahalli to Kottigepalya section

410FA to Banashankari and changeover to 12 or 13 or Metro to Lalbagh.

(g) Kottigepalya to Goraguntepalya

401M or 410FA till Goraguntepalya changeover to Metro to Lalbagh.

(h) Goraguntepalya to Hebbal

501BH / 501A / 501C to Gorguntepalya changeover to metro to Lalbagh.

(i) Hebbal to Nagavara to Hennur section

Use K or L in the Arterial Roads section as applicable.

(k) KR Puram to Marathahalli

Use M or switch over to B in the section of the arterial road as per convenience.

