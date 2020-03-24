BBMP sets up ‘war room’ to contain corona

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

BBMP has set up a ‘war room’ to stop the spread of coronavirus and create awareness. The war room is situated in the six floor of the Palike’s annexe building.

Following are the priorities of the war room, as per a press release from BBMP:

Keeping vigil on those infected and ensuring that it does not spread.

Collecting information on all arriving from abroad and keeping track of them.

Calling every day and keeping track of those who are on home quarantine for 15 days.

War room staff to work 24/7 in three shifts.

Using the format provided by WHO, the war room will be mapping the regions affected, measures taken and monitor the state of implementation.

Collecting data on areas affected, families and people residing in them and so on

There is a 24/7 Command and Control Centre to:

Display dashboard with information gathered through 2.0 application forms on complaints, those redressed and those still pending.

Segregate complaints division-wise and department-wise.

Keep ward-wise information available on road works, road cutting for OFC cable laying works, and so on.

Information and monitoring of solid waste management in the city.

Vigil on waste collection and vehicles that transport them.

Monitor sweeping machines on arterial and sub arterial roads

Monitor attendance of workers who use these machines, and that of pourakarmikas.

Vigil on public toilets.

Keeping an eye on black spots

Vigil on people dumping or burning garbage by the wayside, lakes or in rajakaluves.

[This article is the translation of a Kannada press release issued by BBMP.]