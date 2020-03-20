Coronavirus advisory: On accessing parks in Bengaluru

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.

As most of us are maintaining social distancing and staying at home, we may also miss taking our morning and evening walks in parks. If not our neighbourhood parks, the Cubbon Park, Lal Bagh, GKVK or JP park for sure. But these tough times call for strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Advertisement

To address the issue of citizens accessing parks and green spaces, BBMP has issued the following advisory:

BBMP understands that the closing of all gyms, sporting and other facilities has caused a lot of inconvenience. However, as a responsible citizen of Bengaluru, you must appreciate that this closure is due to the outbreak of COVID-19 with an aim to prevent the spread of the infection in the community. Open Gym Equipment inside parks must strictly not be used, as metallic surfaces are a potential source of infection if it gets in contact with any infected person. Refrain from any gatherings in parks to socialise. Else the very purpose of all preventive measures would be defeated. Maintain social distancing. Home-based exercises/ yoga modules available online may be accessed through smartphones and television to keep you fit and healthy.

You can download and share the following graphic by BBMP with your family, friends, neighbours and residents’ association to create awareness and help Bengaluru stay safe.

The original copy of this advisory can be accessed here. BBMP’s message to all is, “Help us to Help you. Let us fight COVID-19 together. Stay Home, Be Safe.”

In a tweet, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar also clarified that the Palike had no plans to spray medicines to counter COVID-19. His tweet said, “Dear Citizens, don’t fall prey to rumours on Whatsapp & other Social Media platforms. #BBMP has no plans to spray any medicine for #COVID19. The best medicine is to stay away from rumours!”

[This article is based on a press release from BBMP, and has been published with edits]