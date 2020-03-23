Coronavirus advisory: For Paying Guest accommodations and hostels

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Bengaluru is home to many educational institutions, which means it is also home to a large student population and a young professional crowd. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, BBMP has issued the following advisory for paying guest accommodations and hostels:

Students residing in Paying Guest (PG) houses or hostels may be advised to return to their own homes, in case their educational institutions have declared holidays in view of COV1D-19. In case occupants opt to stay back in the Hostel /PG House, they should be made aware of personal hygiene measures as per the advice of the Government of Karnataka Sanitation and cleaning of PG accommodation/hostels periodically would be the mandatory responsibility of the owner(s)/manager(s) of such properties. The Warden/Caretaker of such property must be strictly told about the importance of maintaining cleanliness. Overcrowding of rooms is strictly prohibited as this not only causes inconvenience to the occupants but also creates ideal conditions for the spread of infection. A living space (excluding kitchen, toilet/bathroom) of 110 sq ft shall not have more than two occupants ( As per Public Health Standards). Owners/managers of PG houses/hostels will not have the right to forcibly evict occupants citing the above reasons, without giving them suitable time to look for alternate accommodation. Action shall be taken against the owners/managers of PG houses and hostels in case COVID-19 spreads due to non-compliance of directions related to sanitation and hygiene in the premises.

You can download and share the following graphic by BBMP with your family, friends, neighbours and residents’ association as well as with PG/hostel owners to create awareness and help Bengaluru stay safe.

Last week, some students were forced to vacate their accommodation, which led to panic and confusion among the student community. In a tweet, BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar clarified that no forceful eviction should take place. His tweet said, “It has come to the notice of #BBMP that some PG owners are forcing inmates to vacate the premises by misinterpreting the previous advisory. Nobody should be forced to vacate.”

On 19 March, the Palike issued a clarification on the COVID-19 advisory for PG accommodations and hostels.

The original copy of this advisory can be accessed here. BBMP’s message to all is, “Help us to Help you. Let us fight COVID-19 together. Stay Home, Be Safe.”