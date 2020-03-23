Coronavirus advisory: For markets and shopping centres

With Bengaluru in lockdown, even procuring food from your neighbourhood supermarket may seem like a difficult task. There’s a threat that coronavirus can spread rapidly when people come in close contact in public places. To address the safety of staff as well as customers in markets and shopping centres, BBMP has issued the following advisory:

Time-bound sales promotion offers, that have the potential to draw large crowds within a limited time frame, are strictly prohibited .

It is advised to introduce ‘time-bound token system’ for shopping.

Reduce overcrowding inside the shopping outlet. It needs to be appreciated that despite the lockdown, marts have been kept open just so that people can shop for essentials.

Alcohol-based hand sanitisers shall be made available at various points in the shopping area.

Railings, door knobs, handles, floors, billing tables/counters and any surface likely to be touched by any person, are to be cleaned periodically with sodium hypochlorite, bleaching powder or any other effective disinfectant .

Staff operating in the outlet should be trained on hand hygiene and sanitation .

Any staff reporting symptoms – fever, cough, cold or respiratory distress – should be granted sick leave, and advised to seek medical attention .

As far as possible, it is advised to discourage customers from touching commodities indiscriminately. Instead, assistants may be placed adequately to help them pick products.

There shall be no crowding at billing counters at any point of time. Owner and management of the outlet have to ensure adequate number of staff at the counters. They should also make additional arrangements to handle crowds at counters during weekends.