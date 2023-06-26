The basket weavers of KR Road struggle to earn a living

Mariamma, a 71-year-old weaver of bamboo baskets, sits on the footpath of K R Road, applying ointment to the wounds in her hands, hoping someone would buy the baskets she had woven four days ago.

Weaving baskets has been Mariamma’s livelihood for the past 58 years. “I started weaving baskets at the age of 11 when I was a newlywed,” says Mariamma “I have been doing it alone since 1984 when my husband passed away. Although this is our traditional occupation, we cannot afford to do this anymore, hence I did not let my children take up weaving as a profession.”

This long stretch of K R road, next to Theological Society, is home to basket weavers. The colourful baskets are hung around catching the attention of passersby, but it is not enough to attract potential buyers.

Around five years ago, there were more than 15 weavers here, but the number has steadily declined to just a handful of weavers today. All of whom are struggling to make ends meet and are out looking for other sources of income.

The weavers belong to the Madari community, hailing from different parts of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Srirangpatna. They have been in the same spot for decades, now.

‘Emotional bond’

“I am the third generation to take this up,” says Mahadeva, a weaver, sitting in the scorching heat. But this profession will never satisfy our wants and aspirations I have no hope that someday business will get better. So I also drive an auto rickshaw while my mother is a house helper.”

“Bamboo is needed throughout life, from cribs to bier,” adds Mahadeva. “We also weave bamboo mats, flower baskets and vegetable baskets. But with an evolving lifestyle, nobody buys it anymore. Weaving is not just a profession for us, we have an emotional bonding to this profession that we cannot let go of.”

The weavers import bamboo from Belgaum through middlemen every three months, which costs them approximately Rs 300 per kg. The average business here is about Rs 500 per day, out of which around Rs 300 will be used to buy raw materials and other necessities. It takes at least two hours to weave a basket. The weavers cannot choose the kind of bamboo they want. They use sharp knives to slice the bamboo and use the thinner strands to weave horizontally and the thicker and stronger ones for vertical support.

Baskets and other bamboo products on display. Pic: Amullya Shivashankar

No longer viable

Nagu, a weaver who took up her family’s tradition says: “I learnt weaving at an early age because of my parents and grandparents. We do not have a good profit margin and there are days where we do not sell even one basket. On a good day, we sell around three to four baskets. This business has been like this for a very long time and that is the reason many weavers have gone back to their native places. Also, people bargain a lot, we do not have a margin that will let us give them a discount. Now that the rainy season is starting, our lives are going to get tougher, the bamboo turns black when exposed to rain, which makes it difficult for us to sell.”

“I have three daughters and I wanted the struggle to end with me,” adds Nagu. “So, even though it was tough, I kept them in school. I want them to be educated and do something with their lives unlike us struggling for every penny”.

Customers’ perspective

Dhanalakshmi was one of the very few customers I spoke with. She was buying a basket for a ritual, “I am 60-years-old and with new products in the market, I hardly buy any bamboo products,” says Dhanalakshmi. “So, I cannot expect the next generation in my family to l have anything to do with these baskets.”

People are buying these bamboo baskets only to keep up with their traditions, but this is not enough for the weavers to earn a good livelihood. “During Gowri-Ganesha festival we do a little better,” says Basavraja, a weaver. “The pooja bhandari stores buy from us if they can finish up their stocks. Otherwise, we cannot expect that either.”

A weaver at work. Pic: Amullya Shivashankar

The pandemic effect

Speaking about the time of the pandemic, Basavraja adds: “Even during the pandemic, we stayed on the footpath from morning to night. We did not make any baskets because there was absolutely no one buying them. Police also forced us to leave. A lot of common people and philanthropists helped us get through the pandemic by providing us food, water and beverages, every day until the lockdown ended.”

Help from the government

“The government so far has in no way or form helped us, so far,” said Basavrajas’s wife, also a weaver. “The recent schemes announced by the Congress government will not be a great help to us as the government is asking us for more documents than we can produce. About the electricity waiver, when they come to check we will not be available as we are on the footpath all day long, hope we find a way to avail it”.

Good old days

Earlier, rectangular baskets were used in the traditions associated with the postpartum. The benzoin raisin (sambrani) is lit inside the basket to dry the hair of new mother and keep the newborn baby warm. The newborns were put to sleep in the basket before the cotton cots as people believed the babies would sleep better.

Other than the traditional purposes, the baskets were used in the farms to keep hens from getting out. The same baskets were also used by the fruits and vegetable vendors as they are sturdy enough to withstand the weight. The fancy baskets were also used in bouquets.

The basket weavers also sold the bamboo fans and bamboo mats, which helped in staying cool in the hot summers and it was common to find it in most houses in Bengaluru. The bamboo mats were also considered as a holy mat to sit on and perform poojas.

The weavers enjoyed a good time before technology and plastics took over the world.

With so many people discontinuing this profession, bamboo weaving in the city will soon become history. We need to keep such traditional professions alive not only for the sake of heritage, but also to protect the environment, by choosing bamboo products over plastic. If the struggles continue for a few years, we do not know if we will ever see these baskets on K R Road again.

