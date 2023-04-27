Basavanagudi voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Basavanagudi Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA and BJP candidate Ravi Subramanya, and other candidates Satyalakshmi Rao (AAP), U B Venkatesh (INC), and K D (Aramane) Shankar (JDS)

About the constituency

Basavanagudi is an integral part of Bangalore South. It derives its name from the famous Bull Temple. The wards in this unreserved constituency are: 210-Basavanagudi, 211-Hanumanth Nagar, 212-Srinivasa Nagar, 213-Srinagar, 214-Girinagar, 215-Katriguppe, and 216-Vidyapeeta ward.

This constituency is famous for its Bull Temple, the annual kadlakai parishe, the Basavanagudi Shiva temple, Indian Institute of World Culture, and many other historic structures.

Basavanagudi, an old Bengaluru locality, has been showing rapid development and thereby, a decrease in greenery. Predominantly a residential locality, there has been an increase in IT industries, commercial and business activities.

At a glance

Constituency Name Basavanagudi Constituency No 170 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 6.89 sq km Number of voters (January 2023) 2,21,654 Male voters 1,13,219 Female voters 1,08,433 Other voters 2

Key issues in the constituency

Pollution and traffic congestion are said to be the key issues in the constituency. There are a number of old sewerage and water lines that need replacement, garbage mismanagement, irregular water supply, power cuts and lack of adequate parking areas are the other issues faced by the residents. The family of an accident victim blamed poor roads for the accident.

Residents and traders of the constituency had opposed the ‘pedestrianisation’ of the famous Gandhi Bazaar main road that was undertaken by DULT. An evaluation showed that roots of 80 trees were impacted by the work on Gandhi Bazaar main road.

In the recent past, the main issue has been a tussle for space in the new scheme of things for the pedestrians, street vendors and hawkers.

The indefinite tipper-auto driver strike had also caused hardship to the residents when garbage was not collected for days.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 6 Govt Schools 1 school for 1.15 sq Km Low

Basavanagudi is rated Low for its schooling with 1 schools for every 1.15 sq Km.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 0 Metro Stations No Rating 31 Bus Stops High 6.84 Bus trips per 100 residents daily Low

There are no metro stations in Basavangudi assembly constituency. Though the constituency is rated high in terms of number of bus stops per sq km, it is rated low in terms of bus trips per 100 residents.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 53.01%;

2018: 52.33% 1.29% increase 154 ward committee meetings Medium 25.7 meetings per ward Medium

Voter turnout marginally increased marginally by 1.29% between 2013 and 2018.

Basavanagudi got a medium rating for ward committee meetings between 2020-22

Health

We have not rated public health infrastructure as the data available was inadequate, and the data is simply presented as is.

Metrics / Count Rating* 4 Namma clinics – 6 UPHCs – 24 Anganawadis – 4 BBMP hospitals (general and maternity) –

Please note that the number of PHCs or Namma Clinic within a constituency is not sufficient to draw conclusions about the state of healthcare. We also need data on the availability of staff and their capacity, medicines, equipment, diagnostic facilities. Quality is also determined by the distribution and access of these facilities within the area, the efforts in preventive/promotive healthcare and community participation, in addition to the process challenges, for e.g., insistence of Aadhar or Thayi cards.

Constituency map

Citizen demands

Residents and traders of the constituency had opposed the ‘pedestrianisation’ of the famous Gandhi Bazaar main road that was undertaken by DULT. The shops in the area claim that there was up to a 50% decrease in business since the works began.

Citizens also raised the issue of heritage structures being razed down during other works in the constituency.

Incumbent MLA: L A Ravi Subramanya

The incumbent MLA, L A Ravi Subramanya is a three- time MLA since he defeated K Chandrashekar sitting MLA of INC in 2008. He has no criminal cases registered against him. He is a post graduate, who has an M.B.A. From CSM Institute Of Graduate Studies 2004 and a B.A. From Bangalore University In 1984.

Work in the term

BBMP constructed Ingu Gudis in 29 parks and 8 grounds of Basavanagudi. A model to recharge ground water, this project costs Rs 8.79 Cr.

The MLA, in response to his constituents’ appeal, wrote to the Forest Department officials about the problems they were facing because of monkeys.

In the news

Ravi Subramanya and Tejasvi Surya were in the news during COVID-19 when they exposed the bed-blocking racket by their own executive machinery where beds were sold to Covid patients. They had accused muslims who were working in the Covid War Room for blocking beds. The opposition and BJP accused each other of wrongdoing. The Congress demanded the minister responsible for BBMP be named and action taken. Ravi Subramanya was in the news again for allegedly getting commission for vaccines given at a particular hospital. A telephonic conversation where hospital staff mentioned it had gone viral. The activist who shared the audio was issued a notice as the hospital had filed a case against him. The MLA denied all allegations. The MLA also had promised to visit Gandhi Bazaar main road and explain to the residents and business owners that the width of the footpaths for pedestrians will not be compromised.

Questions raised in the Assembly

In 2021, MLA Ravi Subramanya raised the issue of Kempambudi lake encroachment. Ravi Subramanya had raised the question about the fraud in the assembly. It is said the bank is liable to pay Rs 2,073 crore and Rs 375 crore as an interest to 994 fixed deposit holders. He took up the issue of street dogs and requested immediate government intervention by setting up animal shelters on the outskirts of Bengaluru and removing stray dogs from the streets.

Incumbent MLA: MLA L A Ravi Subramanya, BJP

Education: BA MBA

Profession:

Online: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ravisubramanyala/ ; Twitter – https://twitter.com/Ravi_LA

Net worth: 10 Cr

Political experience: 3-time MLA from Basavanagudi

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 4.41 Cr 8.70 Cr 97.11% increase Immovable property 1.82 Cr 1.82 Cr 0.05% increase Liabilities 2.98 Cr 5.81 Cr 94.86% increase Total 3.31 Cr 10.70 Cr 223% increase *includes spouse and dependents assets

An ex- Senior banker and an Independent Director of Bangalore Smart City Ltd.

Education: MSc in Physics and MBA (HR)

Online: Twitter – https://twitter.com/SatyalaxmiR

Profession: Bank Manager (Retd.), Human Resource consultant

Net worth: 1.31 CR

Political Experience: A first time candidate

Education: BA

Online: Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/ubvenkateshmlc/ ; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MCKuO72tfIM Twitter: https://twitter.com/ubmlc

Profession: MLC, Business – Managing Director Royal Meenakshi Mall and Chairman Loka Shikhana Trust, publishers of Samyuktha Karnataka

Net worth: 52 Cr

Political Experience: U B Venkatesh is an MLC and has been in the INC for over 35 years

Education: PUC

Online: https://www.facebook.com/aramaneshankar/ ; Twitter – https://twitter.com/armaneshankar

Profession: Business

Net worth: 7 Cr

Political experience: He is a first time candidate and a Vokkaliga representative.

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Vote Share (%) 1 Ravi Subramanya. L.A. M BJP 58.46% 2 K. Bagegowda M JD(S) 29.23% 3 Boregowda.M. M INC 9.05% 4 NOTA M INC 1.43%

