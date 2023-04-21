Bangalore South voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Bangalore South Assembly Constituency is faring and what the major issues in this constituency are. Learn about the incumbent MLA M. Krishnappa (BJP) and other candidates, including AAP’s Ashok Mruthyunjay and Congress’s RK Ramesh.

About the constituency

The Bangalore South constituency, which is part of the Bommanahalli BBMP zone, consists of wards Uttarahalli, Subramanyapura, Konankunte, RBI Layout and Gottigere. It falls within the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha constituency and is spread across 234.45 sq. km. With the new delimitation of the 243 wards, the constituency now borders Padmanabhanagara and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

The recently extended Green Line of Namma Metro from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute falls within the Konankunte ward, and the proposed Pink Line (21.25 km), which is set to be operational in March 2025 will connect Gottigere to Nagwara.

The current Member of the Legislative Assembly from this constituency is Bharatiya Janata Party’s M. Krishnappa, who won the 2018 Assembly Elections.

At a glance

Constituency Name Bangalore South Constituency No 176 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 234.45 sq. km Number of voters 650,532 Male voters 344,268 Female voters 306,165 Other voters 99

Data for all 28 constituencies can be found here. Corresponding source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Key issues in the constituency

Residents of Gottigere were agitated over the number of sinkholes that appeared on the arterial roads of the ward, and BBMP and BWSSB’s inaction against these. Similarly, residents flagged another incident where a portion of another road, on the Ittamadu stretch of the constituency, caved in.

Gottigere residents are also concerned about the state of the Gottigere Lake, which is part of the Koramangala- Challaghatta valley. It is currently being subjected to the unfiltered entry of sewage, garbage dumping and poor maintenance.

The Turahalli forest, which borders the Bangalore South and Rajarajeshwarinagar constituency, caught fire last month. The fire gutted nearly 10 acres of the dense thicket, taking the forest officials nearly three to four hours to douse it. This has led to mounting concerns over the biodiversity in Turahalli, which is one of the last remaining urban forests in the city. A few years ago, residents also prevented a tree park from being constructed in the forest.

In the vicinity, the state of Uttarahalli’s Subramanyapura lake has concerned several living nearby. The lake, which had been reduced to a frothing mess, is now rife with rampant encroachments and attempts at land grab. In June 2022, the Karnataka High Court intervened and directed the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act and remove the encroachments in the lake.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Health

Metrics / Count Rating* 7 UPHCs Low 4 Namma Clinics, 1 Clinic for every 162633 people Low 4 BBMP Health centres Low 70 Anganwadis, 1 Anganwadi per 9, 293 people Low

Bengaluru South houses seven urban primary health centres, which means every centre can service 92,933 people. In a constituency as big as this, there are only 4 Namma Clinics. Each clinic has the capacity to cater to nearly 1.6 lakh residents.

Ideally a health centre should target serving less than 30,000 people, which seems to be the case in Gandhinagar where there is 1 Namma Clinic for every 17,637 people. Due to this, Bengaluru South has received a low rating.

There are no BBMP Maternity hospitals. In the 70 Anganwadis, each Anganadi serves 9,293 people. The Integrated Child Development scheme mandates one Anganwadi centre for every 1,000 people.

Schooling

Metrics / Count Rating* 38 govt schools, 103 private schools Low

There is one government or public school for every 6.25 sq. km of the 234 sq. km constituency.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 298 bus stops Low 10.8 bus trips for every 100 residents Low

Across these 298 bus stops, the BMTC is essaying 63,057 trips, which are nearly 10.8 trips per 100 residents. As this is insufficient, it receives a low rating. There are nearly 300 bus stops for the whole region, i.e 127.3 bus stops per unit area.

Across these 298 bus stops, the BMTC is essaying 63,057 trips, which are nearly 10.8 trips per 100 residents. As this is insufficient, it receives a low rating.

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout

2013: 56.03%

2018: 43.67% No Rating 166 ward meetings held Medium

Click here for the details on how all constituencies fare and their source(s)

Constituency map

Citizen demands

Among media reports concerning the constituency, the main demands of the residents reflect the need for better and resilient road infrastructure and efficient management of the region’s lakes. Regarding the latter, residents have filed PILs for Subramanayapura and Gottigere lakes for better management of the urban commons.

Most of the concerns expressed revolve around the protection and maintenance of several lakes that fall within the constituency’s bounds. This stems from instances where despite the rejuvenation work undertaken, sewage is reported to have entered the Gubbalala Lake. The BWSSB has been requested to construct underground drainage and sewer systems in the villages surrounding the lake.

Similarly, several fish died in Kothnur Lake due to sewage entering the lake through stormwater drains. Activists in the area had demanded that action be taken against industries that do not follow norms about sewage disposal.

Incumbent MLA: M Krishnappa

The sitting MLA of Bengaluru South, M Krishnappa from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began his political career in 1983 and was elected first in the 2006 Zilla Panchayat elections from Uttarahalli. In 2005-06, he served as a member of Zilla Panchayat and on the Uttarahalli government schools’ betterment committee. He has also been the Vice President of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) consecutively in 2011 and 2013. He was a member of the Karnataka Assembly in 2008 and 2013.

Work in the term

Alongside former chief minister and JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy, former urban development minister S Suresh Kumar, Shantinagar MLA N A Haris, Krishnappa visited the lakes in Bengaluru South taluk to oversee the anti-encroachment drive. He also inaugurated the streetlights in Neeladri and the Bangalore one centre at Konankunte during his term.

In the news

In 2014, Lokayukta Justice Y Bhaskar Rao had declared that the BJP legislator “should not hold the post,” after the then two-time MLA from Bengaluru South M Krishnappa was accused of illegally denotifying 36 guntas of land in Uttarahalli village. He was accused of misusing his official position for personal gain, and the Lokayukta was investigating the allegations. Shortly after, then Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala rejected the Lokayukta report on M. Krishnappa, stating that “misuse of office was committed during the legislator’s previous term as MLA and that could not be used to disqualify him now. The case was closed following this In May 2020, the legislator also adopted an elephant and a tigress to support ex-situ conservation at the Bannerghatta National Park, and to increase funds for the same. Further, data, as of May 2022, shows that M. Krishnappa was among the BJP MLAs who received a bigger share of funds under the CM Nagarothana scheme. Out of the Rs.6,000 crore that was earmarked for infrastructure development of the city, MLAs from the ruling party were said to have “received a lion’s share.” Krishnappa received Rs.206 crore. The government justified this allocation, stating that the elected BJP legislators were majorly from constituencies that were on the outskirts, and “needed a lot of development.”

Questions raised in the Assembly

In the 2021 December session of the assembly, M. Krishnappa questioned the Hon’ble Minister of Public Works about the road development work from Bannerghatta to Jigani undertaken by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation, Bangalore Division. He had also raised questions regarding the provision of necessary infrastructure for the government degree college for residents in the Arehalli jurisdiction. He asked CM Basavaraj Bommai about the provision of drinking water connections under the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme Stage 5 project for the municipal areas of Konappa Agrahara and Doddatoguru towns. He also called the CM and the Minister of Heavy and Medium Industries’ attention to the steps taken to develop the link road between Jigani-Bommasandra

Incumbent MLA M Krishnappa (BJP)

Education: Passed 10th standard, SSLC, JSS school

Profession: Legislator

Online: Twitter- @MLAMkrishnappa, website- mkrishnappa.in, Instagram- @m_krishnappa_official

Net worth: Rs.26 crore

Political experience: Member of Zilla Panchayat, Vice President of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) consecutively in 2011 and 2013.

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable assets Rs 5. 32 Cr Rs 11.19 Cr 110% increase Immovable assets Rs 29.3 Cr Rs 42. 05 Cr 43.39% increase Liabilities Rs 7. 85 Cr Rs 6. 05 Cr 22.8% decrease Total Rs 26. 78 Cr Rs 47.19 Cr 76% increase

Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in

Education: Bcom , PGDBM, Advanced DBM, Diploma in IFRS (ACCA- UK)

PGDBM, Advanced DBM, Diploma in IFRS (ACCA- UK) Profession: Senior Finance Manager at Amazon India Limited.

Online: Twitter, Instagram and Facebook- @ashokmruthyu

Net worth: Rs.1 crore

Political Experience: Bangalore Vice President from AAP who worked with the party for the last 4 years in certain parts of Bengaluru and protested against the existing MLA, which got several issues fixed

Education: 10th pass

Profession: Business

Online: Facebook- RK Ramesh.official, Instagram- rkramesh_inc

Net worth: Rs.35 crore

Political Experience: No political experience apart from MLA candidacy

Full list of candidates

https://affidavit.eci.gov.in

Past election results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 M Krishnappa Male BJP 60 46.01% 2 R.K Ramesh Male INC 36.83% 3 R Prabhakareddy Male JD(S) 47 10.91%