Reimagine Bengaluru in the new decade: Bangalore Apartments’ Federation’s flagship event this weekend

The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation is holding it’s annual event ‘Bengaluru Apartments – Making Bengaluru Operationally Outstanding and Sustainable’ (BAMBOOS), on December 12th and 13th. Covid-19 restrictions has forced the event to go online.

Stakeholders will discuss, engage, share and collaborate on the theme Responsible, Resilient & Responsive Apartment Communities for the Bengaluru of next decade. To participate, one would have to register at:https://baf.org.in/bamboos

Representatives from government, bureaucracy, civic agencies, expert groups, non profit organisations, media, management committees of apartments and residents will come together to reimagine a better Bengaluru.

Panel discussions would be held on the following topics:

Essential Services for Urban Consumers – How do we make them really work for citizens?

Resource efficiency and positive environmental impact – how can apartment communities lead the way?

Rules, regulations and compliance for apartments – how can we demystify and live with confidence?

Public Health, Safety & Social Responsibility at Apartments in a Covidian world

Governance & Citizen Participation – can apartment associations of Bengaluru play a role?

According to BAF President H A Nagaraja Rao, “The future of living in Bengaluru is becoming more and more vertical. Apartment communities and their residents will play a key role in the upcoming years in shaping Bengaluru’s lifestyle index. This will be a very useful opportunity to participate, interact and gain insights towards that”.

Mr. Arun Kumar-Vice President, BAF points out that this year’s event will have a virtual expo where brands will showcase products and solutions relevant for improving the functioning of apartment complexes.

Mr. Vikram Rai-General Secretary recalled that BAF members displayed tremendous collaboration to combat the Covid-19 pandemic along with various groups. BAMBOOS would further strengthen that spirit of partnership for the future, he hoped.

BAF, the largest collective of apartment associations in the city, has 860 apartment complexes representing 1.75 lakh households and over a million citizens under its wing.

[This article is based on a press release from Bangalore Apartments’ Federation, and has been republished with edits]