Anekal (SC) voter guide: Candidates and constituency info

Find out how Anekal Assembly Constituency is faring and what has been happening in this constituency. Learn about the incumbent MLA B Shivanna (INC) and other candidates -K P Raju (JDS) and Srinivas C Hullahalli (BJP).

About the constituency

Anekal constituency includes Anekal Town, Sarjapura, Attibele, Hebbagodi, Bommasandra, and some panchayats in the taluk. While the constituency is close to Electronics City (which now functions as an independent Township Authority), it does not have the efficient governance as seen there. This proximity has seen a large number of industries and small scale units. To cater to the housing needs of the workers, a hotchpotch of apartments, gated communities, and paying guest accommodations have overwhelmed the erstwhile rural area.

These peri urban areas lack infrastructure such as sewerage, water pipelines, proper garbage collection and processing etc. Even as Dalits and Adivasis are said to constitute 30% of Anekal’s population, the constituency has seen only one Dalit MLA voted into power in the last 50 years.

As per BMRCL, most of the rail alignment along the Yellow Line connecting RV Road to Bommasandra has been done, and they are in the process of getting the stations ready for use by August, 2023. The 19 m route is proposed to pass through “the busy areas of BTM Layout, Bommanahalli, Central Silk Board and Electronic City.”

At a glance

Constituency Name Anekal (SC) Constituency No 177 Constituency Area (in sq.km) 383.73 Number of voters (January 2023) 376,101 Male voters 197,735 Female voters 178,287 Other voters 79

Data for all 28 constituencies can be found here. Corresponding source: ceo.karnataka.gov.in

Key issues in the constituency

Bordering Tamil Nadu, the Anekal constituency in urban Bengaluru is not without its fair share of problems. In a bid to address the problems of urban flooding and groundwater recharge, institutions and civic organisations have come together to ensure that 11 lakes in Anekal will be replenished.

Recently, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued closure notices to 14 industries that were located in the catchment area of Chandapura lake in Anekal, for polluting it.

This is the same lake where the mapping exercise was being conducted by the Karnataka Chief Secretary in October, 2022 with the aim of identifying “all drains carrying mixed effluents and entering the lake.” This was a result of the National Green Tribunal) hearing a pollution case pertaining to the lake.

The Bommasandra-Jigani link road, which is a major industrial corridor that falls within the constituency, has residents complaining about the lack of basic amenities, such as streetlights, good roads and drainage systems. The 6 km stretch is riddled with potholes that have threatened the safety of employees in the neighbouring companies as well as residents living along the road. Residents have also complained that due to these persisting issues, cabs and autos have dismissed their rides, causing them to struggle to commute on a daily basis.

Bommasandra is also prone to power cuts. Further, to decongest the region, the government has proposed widening the Attibele-Sarjapur road, which will come at the costs of the region’s green cover.

The constituency, which has been reserved for the Scheduled Castes from 1967, is said to be rife with caste-based violence, which, as per the report, is said to have been solidified across the “right-left” political divide between various communities.

Key parameters – How does this constituency fare?

*Based on their performance in each sector, constituencies are divided into three groups. High=top nine constituencies; Medium = mid nine constituencies; Low = bottom nine constituencies. A ‘High’ rating does not necessarily mean the constituency is doing well; it only means that the constituency is among the top nine constituencies for that parameter.

Mobility

Metrics / Count Rating* 0 Metro stations No rating 225 Bus stops Low 11.13 Bus trips

per 100 residents daily Low

Anekal constituency is rated low in terms of number of bus stops per sq km and frequency of buses at these stops. 1

Citizen engagement

Metrics / Count Rating* Voter turnout 2013: 68.89%

2018: 59.99% Medium 20 ward committee meetings were held Medium 20 meetings per ward Medium

Voter turnout, though above average compared to the rest of the city, was lower by about 9% in 2018 compared to 2013.

Anekal has a medium rating for ward committee meetings between 2020 and 2022.

Click here for the details on how all constituencies fare and their source(s)

Constituency map

Citizen demands

As per news reports, the residents are largely concerned about the state of physical infrastructure in their constituency- mainly of roads, and the other lack of basic civic amenities.

Incumbent MLA: B Shivanna

As per a 2018 report, “BJP nominee A Narayanswamy, a four-time MLA of this constituency, lost to the incumbent B Shivanna of the Congress in 2013.” He had been a Vidhana Sabha member since 2013. He was among the 218 candidates chosen by the Congress party to contest the 2018 assembly elections. The constituency was a BJP-stronghold for nearly two decades until Congress’s Shivanna came into the picture in 2018, emerging victorious with 40,182 votes cast in his favour.

In the news

Ahead of the 2018 polls, the residence and office of B. Shivanna was raided by the Income Tax department.

Incumbent MLA: B Shivanna, INC

Education: Post graduate. M.Sc-Bangalore University, 1992, LLB-Islamia Law College, Bangalore-1995

Profession: Social Service

Online: Twitter:@MLAShivanna, Facebook: Shivanna Anekal MLA

Net worth: 21 Cr

Wealth declaration

Details Holdings in 2018 Holdings in 2023 Change in % Movable Assets 1.31 Cr 5.08 Cr 287% increase Immovable property 19.7 Cr 30.17 Cr 53.1% increase Liabilities – 3.89 Cr – Total 21.01 Cr 35.25 Cr 67.7% increase

Source: https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Online: Facebook-Srinivas Hullhalli

Candidate: KP Raju, JD (S)

Online: Twitter-@iamkpraju

https://affidavit.eci.gov.in/

Past elections results

2018 Candidate Sex Party Age Vote Share (%) 1 B Shivanna M INC 50.02% 2 A Narayanaswmay M BJP 46.24% 3 G Srinivas M BSP 1.29%

Also read: