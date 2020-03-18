Check your home’s fire safety, take part in the ‘iamfiresafe’ campaign

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

As most cities in India have unfortunately shut down due to the coronavirus scare, many citizens have been forced to work from home. We, at Beyond Carlton, thought now would an appropriate time to get citizens to check if their home or apartments are fire-safe.

Advertisement

This February 23rd marked the 10th anniversary of the Carlton Towers fire tragedy, that had claimed nine lives. As a mark of remembrance and tribute, Beyond Carlton, the citizen-led fire-safety initiative by those who lost their dear ones in the tragedy, organised a series of events in February. As part of this, we had launched a social media campaign ‘#iamfiresafe’ to create awareness on how one can be a fire champion and contribute to the community by preventing fire accidents.

To take part in the #iamfiresafe campaign:

– Tell us what was the fire safety violation you spotted in your home

– And what action you took to get it fixed

– Send us a picture of the violation and yourself.

– Also send a write-up to info@beyondcarlton.org

Actions taken can include:

Conducting a safety check

Fixing an expired fire extinguisher

Fixing old, frayed electrical wiring

Opening a blocked fire exit

Clearing an electrical shaft from garbage, and so on…

The write-up can be in English, Hindi or any other language. Select entries will be featured on our social media pages and website.

Talking about this challenge, Uday Vijayan, Founder of Beyond Carlton, said, “As many of us are locked inside our homes, we felt this was the right time to get citizens to check on basic fire safety protection. Fire safety is everyone’s responsibility. One of the biggest constraints in our country is nonchalance to fire safety and apathy towards preventing fire accidents. As part of Beyond Carlton’s 10-year anniversary, we are running #iamfiresafe campaign on all our social media platforms. This campaign is a small effort to make our citizens more sensitive towards fire safety.”

Over the years, Beyond Carlton has emerged as a fire safety think tank. Its PIL in the Karnataka High Court forced the state government to amend fire safety laws to make them more stringent for high-rises.

Read: “All government hospitals in Bengaluru should have a burns ward”: Beyond Carlton

Beyond Carlton runs regular sessions on fire safety in corporate houses, schools and colleges. In consultation with Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services and the NGO Janaagraha, in 2018, it also launched a five-year blueprint to make Bengaluru fire-safe. For its efforts, founder Uday Vijayan was honoured with the Namma Bengaluru Citizens award in 2012.

For more information on the campaign, please contact Uday Vijayan at 98451 26275

Beyond Carlton

[This article is based on a press release from, and has been published with edits]