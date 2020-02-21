PublicEye app: Citizen complaints of traffic violations rising sharply

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

PublicEye, an app that allows citizens to report traffic violations, is seeing a steady growth in the number of complaints as well as resolution of the same. The app was launched in September 2015, jointly by Bengaluru Traffic Police(BTP) and Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship Democracy.

From the time of its launch, PublicEye has aggregated a total of 1.26 lakh app downloads with 24,222 active users. It has received a total of 3.28 lakh complaints, of which 2.27 lakh complaints have been effectively resolved in the last four years.

Last year, 2019, recorded the highest complaint uploads, with a 150% increase in the reporting of violations compared to 2018. In 2019, 72% of the complaints were resolved. This is a 10% increase in resolution rate from 2018 – that year, 63% resolution was accomplished for 60,738 complaints posted on the app.

Year Wise Complaints Dashboard

Year Open Open in % Rejected Rejected

in % Resolved Resolved

in % Total Complaints Increase in % 2015 – – 6,561 48% 7,242 52% 13,803 – 2016 – – 18,475 36% 32,314 64% 50,789 60.90% 2017 – – 11,522 23% 39,417 77% 50,939 0.20% 2018 – 22,586 37% 38,152 63% 60,738 16.10% 2019 1,577 1% 40,329 27% 110,266 72% 152,172 150.50%

Riding without Helmet, No Parking and Parking on the Footpath constitute 55.3% of the total complaints reported on PublicEye.

Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “PublicEye effectively captures traffic violations and actively supports Bengaluru Traffic Police. Data highlights that the average complaints posted every day on PublicEye has seen a steady rise over the years. This is a clear testimony to a rise in active citizenship. While in 2018 the daily average was 166, in 2019 the daily average has reached 417 complaints per day.”

He further said that the police are resolving the complaints quickly. “PublicEye now has more user-friendly features. For instance, simultaneous multiple violations can be reported through one picture, making it convenient for citizens to report violations”.

How can you report violations on the app? If the violation is found to be valid upon appropriate checks by the police, the violator is penalised as per the prescribed fines. For the violation to be considered valid, key criteria is that the vehicle registration number and the violation committed should be visible in the complaint. For example, the ‘No Parking’ board should be visible in a photo which captures a parking violation. If the complaint does not meet the parameters to ensure validity, it will be rejected by the police. There are 13 categories of violations listed on the PublicEye that citizens can report. Additional information on PublicEye is available in the FAQ section of the App. Violation Categories Riding Without A Helmet

No Parking

Pillion Rider Not Wearing Helmet

Parking On Footpath

Defective/Fancy Number Plate

One Way/No Entry

Wrong Parking

Riding On Footpath

Stopped on Zebra Cross

Using Mobile Phone

Triple Riding

Jumping Traffic Signal

Stunt Riding

Daily Average Complaints

Year No. of Days Daily Average Complaints Daily Average Complaints Increase in % 2015 122 113 – 2016 366 139 23% 2017 365 140 1% 2018 365 166 19% 2019 365 417 151%

“The easy interface of PublicEye encourages citizens to report violations. The citizen just has to follow three steps – ‘Aim’, ‘Click’ and ‘Send’ – and the violation gets recorded. The Bengaluru Traffic Police go through each complaint, and if the violation and the vehicle registration details are captured clearly, the violator is booked,” said Sapna Karim, Head, Civic Participation, Janaagraha. BTP currently has four members who manage the complaints.

Ward wise Distribution of Complaints

The maximum complaints were reported from Shantala Nagara. A total of 14,092 complaints were recorded here from 2015 to 2019. ‘Riding without helmet’ is the category under which most complaints are reported from this ward. Bellanduru, which features second in the list, has 11,504 complaints recorded, mostly for ‘One Way/No Entry’. Koramangala features third with 10,293 complaints; ‘Riding without helmet’ is the most common complaint here.

The table below helps to understand the wards where maximum traffic violations are reported and the types of complaints.

Wards from which the most complaints were reported (2015-2019)

Ward No. Ward Name Rejected Resolved Open Total Top 1 Category on this ward 111 Shantala Nagara 4,189 9,861 42 14,092 Riding Without A Helmet 150 Bellanduru 3,911 7,578 15 11,504 One Way/No Entry 151 Koramangala 2,978 7,272 43 10,293 Riding Without A Helmet 85 Dodda Nekkundi 2,440 6,393 8 8,841 Parking On Footpath 110 Sampangiram Nagara 2,318 5,191 18 7,527 Riding Without A Helmet 161 Hosakere Halli 740 5,419 1 6,160 Riding Without A Helmet 162 Giri Nagara 991 5,027 80 6,098 Riding Without A Helmet 160 Raja Rajeshawari Nagara 2,659 3,348 38 6,045 No Parking 168 Pattabhi Ram Nagara 1,658 3,805 34 5,497 Wrong Parking 178 Sarakki 1,215 4,142 34 5,391 Parking On Footpath

PublicEye mobile application can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store.

[This article is based on a press release from Janaagraha Centre for Citizenship and Democracy, and has been republished with edits]