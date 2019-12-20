Bengaluru’s Draft Mobility Plan: Some pedestrian projects

Two novel proposals – longer pedestrian walkways and pedestrian-only roads on certain days of the week – make the latest draft of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru Metropolitan Area significantly different from its four-year-old predecessor. CMP has been prepared to chalk out short and long-term plans for solving the city’s traffic mess.

Click here for the full summary of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2019

But unlike previous proposals that paid little or no attention to non-motorised transport, namely pedestrians and cyclists, the new draft CMP has specified pedestrian and cycling infrastructure. Whether this is integrated into the larger scheme and is sufficient, is open for debate. The proposals are:

Elevated walkways

Under its Multi-Modal Mobility Plan, the CMP has proposed a novel concept for Bengaluru in the form of 10 elevated walkways of 300 meter to 1500 meter, costing Rs 10 crore each, at 10 locations. The aim is to provide better connectivity between metro, railway and bus stations. While five are proposed in the second phase, five more are planned for the third phase.

The only precedent for such non-motorised mobility in the country is in Mumbai. Bengaluru’s planners believe this will improve access to metro stations from key economic centres and will thereby increase ridership in public transport systems.

The ten locations where elevated walkways are proposed:

Vijayanagar Metro to TTMC

Banashankari Metro to TTMC

Kengeri Metro to KSRTC Bus Stand

Kengeri Metro to New Kengeri Township

Yeshwantpur Metro to East of Railway Station

Yeshwantpur Metro to Railway Station

Gyanbharati Metro to Railway Station

Sandal Soap Factory Metro to Yeshwantpur TTMC to IISc

KR Puram Metro to North of Railway Station

Konappana Agrahara Metro to BMTC Station

Map: Indicative locations proposed for elevated walkways

Pedestrian-only streets

The non-motorised section of CMP recommends eight streets having significant pedestrian density and commercial establishments, to be declared as pedestrian-only streets on Saturdays, Sundays, other holidays and special days. HSR Layout has tried this out with good success in the past, as has MG Road on a couple of occasions. The proposed eight pedestrian-only streets are:

Gandhi Bazar Main Road between KR Road and DVG Road

10th Main Road adjacent to Jayanagar Shopping Complex

Russel Market Road

Commercial Street, from Kamraj Road to Juma Masjid Road

Brigade Road, from MG Road to Residency Road

Church Street, from St Marks Road to Brigade Road

Between 7th Cross and 10th Cross Malleshwaram

Malleshwaram 8th Cross, between Margosa Road and 18th Sampige Road

Map: Indicative locations proposed for pedestrian-only streets

