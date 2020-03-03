BDA ‘concretises’ restoration of Bellandur Lake

Steps to rejuvenate Bellandur lake at a cost of Rs 245 crore could begin soon.

BDA, the custodian of the lake, had floated a tender for the project in January this year. The lowest bidder now awaits approval from the BDA Commissioner to begin work. From the starting date, the contractor will get 18 months to carry out the works.

Besides mammoth works such as de-watering and de-silting of the lake, authorities have revealed plans to also have a children’s play area, an enclosure for immersion of idols during festivals, facilities for water sports, a gymnasium and an amphitheatre.

BDA’s plans for the Lake:

De-watering and de-silting

Formation of bund adjacent to the main bund

Formation of walkway bund

Construction of relieving weir at outlet-1 (44.5m)

Construction of relieving weir at outlet-2 (32.5m)

Construction of two entrance gates

Children’s play area and gym

A diversion drain

An amphitheatre

Creating access to water sports

Construction of eight gazebos

Creation of wetland at main inlet

Creation of wetland at Iblur inlet

Creation of wetland at HAL inlet

Landscaping

Construction of a Kalyani

It is learnt that while all the plans will be implemented in different phases, major works such as de-watering, de-silting, formation of bunds and construction of diversion drains would be carried out in the first phase itself. According to tender conditions set by the BDA, the work will be taken up involving 10 excavators, four dozers, four vibratory rollers, 50 tippers, six water tankers and manpower in the hundreds. The tender document lays out clear-cut procedures about how this work should be carried out, as it will be monitored by the Supreme Court’s National Green Tribunal: Clearing jungle growth including bushes/parthenium and other weeds and their disposal

Excavation and removal of silt or silt mixed with sand in slushy condition from the lake bed, and disposal at specified dump yards.

De-silting of the tank bed in dry/wet condition by excavating the deposited bed material and disposing off the same.

Sediment analysis to be carried out with a reputed NABL laboratory at every stage of the excavation process to evaluate the contamination level of the silt deposit.

The agency should establish a GPS-enabled vehicle tracking system/ vehicle monitoring system during the course of the entire de-silting process. The system should be established for each, and machinery adopted in de-silting process.

The vehicle tracking system should be made available to BDA throughout the construction process.

The agency should maintain the entry and exit log books as per the norms in respect of de-silting/material disposal process.

The agency should establish video surveillance (Closed Circuit Television) at all the entry and exit points adopted for the construction activity. Footage must be submitted to the BDA.

The Weigh Bridge should record every vehicle entry and exit weight, and maintain the register at site.

The agency should construct walkway (earthen embankment) all along the periphery of the lake boundary as per approved drawings. The agency should construct embankment using soil from the soil available from excavation. Providing and laying Hariyala or other approved quality turfing sods for the slopes of earthen embankments. Providing and fixing of kerb stones for walkway embankment. Providing and laying heavy duty cobble stones interlock pavers. Planting of trees all along the walkway bund. Construction of waste-water drains. Construction of Wetlands.

The scope of work also includes, operation & maintenance of the work for a period of 5 years after completion of the project.Construction of walkway earthen embankment all along the periphery of the lake boundary.

Mahadeva Gowda, BDA’s Executive Engineer (East zone) says, “The bidder has been finalised and the same has been sent for the approval of the commissioner. The approval may come any time. Soon after, the work order will be issued to the contractors. Work could begin in a month.”

Revealing plans for a gym, amphitheatre and a kalyani (stepped tank), Gowda said, “The public have been immersing Ganesha idols (directly) in the lake. Construction of a Kalyani will prevent it. However, the restoration works will come up in the first phase and other works will be taken up in further phases.”

The BDA’s approach to restoration has, however, disappointed many, including those who were part of the expert committee that made recommendations on reviving the lake. In fact, the committee had clearly said that work such as de-silting and de-watering should be taken up only after diversion of sewage inflow and construction of sewage treatment plants.

Mahendra Jain, former Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department who headed the expert committee, says, “We had suggested that the desilting and dewatering will have to be taken up at some point in time, but only after stopping untreated effluent flowing into the lake. Otherwise untreated sewage will come into the lake and yet again contaminate it,” he said.

Jain said there are two approaches to going about it: “Either you treat that (sewage) or (if) you want to do it early and you don’t want to wait till your STPs are ready and if the quantum of untreated sewage is less, then you can divert it. But you cannot allow the untreated sewage flow into the lake. While diverting there has to be some bio-remediation by growing some plants, as can be seen in Sarjapura, Agara and other lakes, so that even the small amount of untreated sewage can be settled through oxygenation and other remedies. The development works should be taken up only after taking these remedies and after the development works, the sewage cannot be allowed in because the entire effort will go in vain.”

The list of works in the tender has not found favour with many citizen activists either. One of them, Suresh N R believes that it is “purely a contractor-oriented” work rather than a citizen-oriented one. “This is no way connected to improving the ecology of the lake. This work is not for birds, citizens or what the lake wants. This is planned to help officials, contractors and politicians. Unfortunately this happens irrespective of who governs our city. I strongly oppose this,” he says.

He believes that instead of “wasting money on beautification and unwanted works”, it can be better invested on Varthur lake or other lakes where money is required.

Diana Emanuel of the Bellandur Kere team believes that the will to spend the fund in right direction is absent.