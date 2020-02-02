Citizen Matters, Bengaluru

Tackling violence against women: Helplines and apps in Bengaluru

WOMEN'S SAFETY

February 2, 2020 Manasi Paresh Kumar
Support Citizen Matters - independent, Reader-funded media that covers your city like no other.
Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Given that women are still unsafe in our public spaces, what options do they have if they are in danger? One option is Bengaluru City Police’s Suraksha app. This app has been downloaded 1.5 lakh times since its launch in 2017. All you have to do is press the panic button on the app, which is directly linked to the police response team. Police say it’d take them only 7-9 minutes to reach your location.

The police helpline Vanitha Sahaya Vani offers immediate intervention and rescue in cases of domestic violence and other forms of abuse. It also offers services like counselling and short-term shelter.

Many NGO-run helplines also offer shelter, counselling, legal aid, help with securing a job and so on, to women in distress. If you need help, take the first step and contact any of these organisations.

Read more:

Avatar
About Manasi Paresh Kumar 95 Articles
Manasi Paresh Kumar is Engagement Editor for Bengaluru Citizen Matters.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


 