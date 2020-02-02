Tackling violence against women: Helplines and apps in Bengaluru

Given that women are still unsafe in our public spaces, what options do they have if they are in danger? One option is Bengaluru City Police’s Suraksha app. This app has been downloaded 1.5 lakh times since its launch in 2017. All you have to do is press the panic button on the app, which is directly linked to the police response team. Police say it’d take them only 7-9 minutes to reach your location.

The police helpline Vanitha Sahaya Vani offers immediate intervention and rescue in cases of domestic violence and other forms of abuse. It also offers services like counselling and short-term shelter.

Many NGO-run helplines also offer shelter, counselling, legal aid, help with securing a job and so on, to women in distress. If you need help, take the first step and contact any of these organisations.

