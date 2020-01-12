Bengaluru’s traffic cops are too few to manage its roads, here’s why

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is facing a personnel crunch. The city only has 4,638 traffic police personnel for a vehicle population of over 80 lakhs.

As per a 2015 report of the Home Ministry’s Bureau of Police Research and Development, there should be one traffic police personnel for every 700 vehicles. By that yardstick, Bengaluru has a traffic cop shortage of almost 54 percent.

In addition to the challenges in managing traffic, this also means difficult working conditions for the constables who man our roads. Imagine standing eight hours in Bengaluru traffic, not following a regular timetable of shifts, with weekly offs not always available – and all the health problems that come with it.

BTP does use technology to bridge its manpower shortage – its Traffic Management Centre (TMC), CCTVs, automatic red light violation detectors, and so on. But technology cannot substitute for manpower shortage, experts say.

