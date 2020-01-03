Bengaluru gets yet another Mobility Plan: What’s new?

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Get in-depth and insightful stories on issues that affect you every day!

Do you want to see journalism on topics that matter to you? That provides understanding and perspective, that is based on solid research and data.

Do you want to see journalism on topics that matter to you? That provides understanding and perspective, that is based on solid research and data.

Last month, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) released a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) for Bengaluru. You have till January 5th to send in your suggestions and objections to the plan. Set in three phases, CMP is expected to be implemented between 2020 and 2035.

What are the key suggestions and projects in the CMP? It’s heartening that pedestrian infrastructure – which had been ignored in previous mobility plans – makes an appearance in this one.

But what’s most striking is that the elevated corridor project, which the government had shelved after major citizen protests, makes a sudden comeback in the CMP. This brings into question the seriousness with which the plan was drafted.

Also, much of the CMP is old wine in new bottle. Projects like pay-and-park, and goals such as increasing the share of public transport, that have appeared in Bengaluru’s previous mobility plans are included in the CMP as well. Congestion fee and Metrolite project that have been discussed and debated for long, are included too.

The question is, why do the same projects keep reappearing in various mobility plans over the years, but never get implemented?

Read more: